Resverlogix Corp. (RVX) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Srs Investment Management Boosted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 237,169 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $185.61M value, up from 851,282 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $9.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 721,325 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Analysts expect Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) to report $-0.13 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 64.86% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Resverlogix Corp.’s analysts see -68.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 76,245 shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) news was published by Theglobeandmail.com which published an article titled: “Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against – The Globe and Mail” on February 21, 2019.

Resverlogix Corp., an epigenetics company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibition in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $619.10 million. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

