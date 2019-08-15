Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Stake in Macys (M); Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1.67M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 64.98 million shares traded or 530.31% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

