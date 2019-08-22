Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Its Holding in Macys (M) by $4.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Raised Stake in General American Investors (GAM) by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 30,503 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 16.13 million shares traded or 55.53% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,098 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 646,822 shares. Charter Tru holds 6,914 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 8,947 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 23,661 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Company holds 290,602 shares. 25,682 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 2,500 shares. Raymond James Na reported 6,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 8,818 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 215,675 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 2.05% stake. Creative Planning holds 13,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

