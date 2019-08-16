Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Price Rose, Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 10.11 million shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Company has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,950 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 401,075 shares. United Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 35,122 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com stated it has 9,215 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Llc holds 78,209 shares or 6.64% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 598,898 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 134,588 shares. 2,646 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Com. Axa has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 39 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 80,000 are owned by American Fincl Gru. Rmb Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.36% or 123,404 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.55 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,310 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 7.69M are held by Raymond James &. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 152,727 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 5.71 million shares. Ejf Cap Lc holds 316,769 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 17,398 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 123,355 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 291,698 shares. First Amer Natl Bank holds 126,147 shares. Valley Advisers reported 3,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 11,950 shares.