Restructuring Capital Associates LP Stake in United Rentals (URI) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Spark Investment Management Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) Lowered by $2.71 Million as Stock Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 159,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,600 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 402,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 4.23 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 17,065 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 20,248 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,232 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ing Groep Nv owns 22,354 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.36% or 132,026 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James invested in 103,541 shares. Moreover, Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.46% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 183,135 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 167,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 3,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.21% or 23,904 shares. New York-based Loews has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,101 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: Dirt Cheap, But Cyclical And Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.66 million for 9.10 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd stated it has 22,565 shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital owns 41,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 21,049 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 69,400 shares. Bank Of The West reported 15,369 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 40,142 shares stake. Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Fjarde Ap holds 107,494 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 102,370 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Callahan Advisors Limited owns 86,350 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Investec Asset North America invested in 0.1% or 57,211 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 10,930 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 22,200 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 158,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc.