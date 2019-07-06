Restructuring Capital Associates LP Stake in Macys (M) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; W & T Offshore (WTI) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Upped Its Stake by $710,874 as Share Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 118,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.37 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – W&T INITIALLY RECEIVES 30.0% OF NET REVENUES FROM DRILLING PROGRAM WELLS; 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 4.92M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AAR Corp.â€™s (NYSE:AIR) 8.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macy’s Asset Sale Deals Keep Rolling In – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $188,520 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was bought by KATZ STUART B. The insider Stanley B Frank bought $65,070. Ghauri Shahid bought $42,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “W&T Offshore Announces Increase in Prospective Acreage as the Apparent High Bidder on 15 Blocks in the Latest Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “W&T Offshore Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 233,435 shares to 564,952 shares, valued at $39.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 288,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsr Lc owns 266,621 shares. State Street holds 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 4.24 million shares. 9,244 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.01% or 138,632 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 89,066 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.43% or 805,361 shares. Hbk LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 1.07 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 680,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Com reported 1.81M shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 8,233 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 311,529 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).