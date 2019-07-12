Restructuring Capital Associates LP Position in United Rentals (URI) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holder Robinson Capital Management Increased Stake by $360,736 as Stock Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 73,675 shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 815,986 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about United Rentals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals, Inc. (URI) CEO Michael Kneeland on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $354.44 million for 7.23 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 117,553 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 470,588 shares stake. Whitnell Com owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership reported 204,315 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 22,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 91,068 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt Co Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,389 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 158,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,857 shares. Atria Investments Limited Company holds 6,091 shares. At National Bank reported 39,041 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.