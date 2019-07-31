Restructuring Capital Associates LP Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Its Position in 58 Com (WUBA) by $35.47 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 907,612 shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 923,461 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).