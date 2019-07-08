Restructuring Capital Associates LP Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Decreased by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Holding in Xilinx (XLNX)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 234,797 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 265.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 332,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, up from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 513,628 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89 million for 7.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

