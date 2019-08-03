Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lowered Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.41 Million; Karpus Management Upped Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 694,488 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 7,389 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 228,476 shares to 566,241 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 196,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,357 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fnd (CRF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 45,249 shares in its portfolio. Saba Management LP holds 261,792 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Limited owns 137,755 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 19,236 shares. Geode Limited Liability invested in 0% or 27,765 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 926,150 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc accumulated 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Fiera Cap owns 254,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Invest Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,151 shares. Karpus owns 329,704 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 65,487 shares.