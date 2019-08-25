Restructuring Capital Associates LP Increases Position in Macys (M); As One Gas (OGS) Stock Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Boosted by $854,400 Its Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 26,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 203,041 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.82 million shares traded or 77.80% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 85,700 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 93,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).