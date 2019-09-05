Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holds Holding in Macys (M); Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position by $70.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 10.11 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 687,207 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $167.92 million for 18.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has 13.81M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 12,366 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc holds 0.39% or 28,125 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 41,196 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 200 shares. 196 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership. First American Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pictet North America Advisors holds 18,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 4,838 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 479,263 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 29,353 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 9,411 shares.