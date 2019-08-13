Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holding in Macys (M) Raised by $4.99 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder White Elm Capital Lowered Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $259.76. About 456,091 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 6.01M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Millennium Limited Co has 151,893 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 60,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.55% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% or 930 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 799,600 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 1.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,170 are owned by Cannell Peter B And. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.61M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William & Il invested in 0.11% or 72,180 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 10,882 shares. M&T Commercial Bank stated it has 29,856 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 38,009 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 282.35 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.