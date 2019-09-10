Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holding in Macys (M) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Upped by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 15.99 million shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2.13M shares. Acg Wealth holds 2.67% or 168,936 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 9,676 shares. 45,491 are owned by Signature Estate And Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Hartford Management Incorporated accumulated 2.11% or 52,352 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 254,611 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Management accumulated 38,880 shares or 3.07% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 3.03% or 115,063 shares. Bowen Hanes accumulated 409,377 shares. Dodge Cox holds 3.06% or 31.62 million shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.88 million are owned by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp reported 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Corporation holds 291,775 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advisors Incorporated has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,971 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 4,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,052 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).