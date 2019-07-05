Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.24 Million; Stock Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.56 Million; Market Value Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 576,361 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DaVita Inc (DVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 546,589 were reported by Waddell And Reed. Moody Bancorporation Division invested in 197 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 2,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Com holds 0% or 2,012 shares. 331,158 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 28,364 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 139,243 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 113,270 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.7% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 44,547 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 34,248 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Trust Advisors LP reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.03% or 2,411 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $353.95 million for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.