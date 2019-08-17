Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.41 Million; Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $373,771 as Share Price Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 844,808 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,574 shares to 399,241 shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Inc accumulated 23,245 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp, Rhode Island-based fund reported 41,911 shares. 167,606 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Co. Alps Advsr invested in 273,116 shares. Bainco Investors owns 142,501 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 42,496 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Int Ca has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sei Invs holds 635,108 shares. 35,351 are held by Gfs Advsrs Lc. Eagle Advisors Lc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fil reported 2.73 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Addenda Capital accumulated 42,092 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 1.01% or 45,000 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Company holds 2.53% or 186,145 shares in its portfolio.