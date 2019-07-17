Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $1.24 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake as Market Value Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,049 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 25,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $365.35. About 877,503 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 1.43M shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 19,306 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Eagle Asset Management owns 0.25% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 412,060 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt has invested 0.97% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.05% or 54,078 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi holds 1.46% or 44,067 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 576,161 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.04% or 108,351 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 1,935 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 132,026 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt reported 1.96% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 4,070 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,677 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares to 107,609 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was sold by Evans Michele A. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6.