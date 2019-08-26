Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Decreased United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.24 Million; As Franklin Res (BEN) Valuation Declined, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $29.46 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 892,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.79M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.34M shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.47 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Hartford Investment Management Communication has 34,824 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 194,695 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Olstein Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.5% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 1.14% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 263,927 shares. 208,345 are owned by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 120,139 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 541,985 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,066 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.11% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 21.94 million shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% or 750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,751 are owned by Scotia. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 31,893 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 15,117 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 412,060 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Zweig reported 1.34% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 5,151 are owned by Bb&T Securities Llc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 468,862 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). United Cap Advisers Llc has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 37,853 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,101 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,444 shares. 576,161 are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.61M shares stake. Hsbc Plc accumulated 127,635 shares.

