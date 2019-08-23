Restructuring Capital Associates LP Cut Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position as Market Value Rose; Abb Limited (ABB) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Its Holding by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 1.01M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 316,848 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares to 158,453 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,048 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ABB Stock Fell More Than 12% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Solar Energy Provides Another Cautionary Tale – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABB Balancing The Reality Of Familiar Problems And New Leadership Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Looking to Benefit From GE’s Misfortunes – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.