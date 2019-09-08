Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Macys (M) Stake by $4.99 Million; Shares Declined; United Asset Strategies Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.46 Million; Share Price Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.20 million shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap invested in 6,687 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Point And Fincl Ser N A stated it has 97,754 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.28 million shares. Oppenheimer & Com has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 554,113 shares. 7,625 were reported by S R Schill And Associate. Bender Robert And Assocs stated it has 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Karp Mgmt Corp has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.27% stake. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 23,771 shares. 84,137 are owned by Salem Capital Incorporated. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 9,698 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2.84 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 5,391 shares.