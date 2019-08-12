Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Its Macys (M) Stake by $4.99 Million as Shares Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Upped by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 47,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 3.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 10.76M shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,500 shares to 50,278 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE) by 47,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,505 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tufin Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG’s 2019 Global Excellence Awards® – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Procter & Gamble Company a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,051 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). St Johns Management Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 9,019 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 2.15M shares. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,966 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hl Fincl Lc holds 0.98% or 609,584 shares. 214,962 are owned by Anchor Ltd Company. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,328 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,406 shares. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 0.71% stake. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 218,037 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).