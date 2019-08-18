Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Its Macys (M) Position by $4.99 Million; Valuation Declined; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Position as Stock Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 32,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 1.26 million shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 9,242 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 15,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 19,840 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank reported 945 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York has 0.03% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). California Employees Retirement Sys has 97,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Arrow Financial invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 360,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 386,045 shares or 0% of the stock.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,936 shares to 10,110 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

