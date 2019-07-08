Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Its Macys (M) Holding by $4.99 Million; Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Its Fortinet Com (FTNT) Holding by $708,737

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 2.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 317,744 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,072 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).