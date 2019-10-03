resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.14 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides resTORbio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 163,119,834.71% -33% -31% Zosano Pharma Corporation 697,405,785.24% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 179.13%. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 442.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than resTORbio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.