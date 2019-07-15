resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see resTORbio Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Analyst Ratings

resTORbio Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.5, with potential upside of 32.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 0%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zogenix Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.