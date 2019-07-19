resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.57 N/A 0.39 40.69

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 while its Current Ratio is 19.2. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.