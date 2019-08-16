resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows resTORbio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

resTORbio Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average target price of $4.83, with potential upside of 386.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was more bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.