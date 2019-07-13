resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio is 19.2. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 30.2%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.