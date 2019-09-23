resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights resTORbio Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc. has a 137.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.