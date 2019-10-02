resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides resTORbio Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 161,948,717.95% -33% -31% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,771,233,725.98% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 31.4. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 174.46% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.