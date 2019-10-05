resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights resTORbio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of resTORbio Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 180.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 65.14% respectively. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.