resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.63 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us resTORbio Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31.4 and a Quick Ratio of 31.4. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential is 126.82% at a $23 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.