resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Since resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.14 15.79M -1.37 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights resTORbio Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of resTORbio Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 163,626,943.01% -33% -31% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 53,648,509.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

resTORbio Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 180.15% and an $23 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 71.2% respectively. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.