resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows resTORbio Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.