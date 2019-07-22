resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us resTORbio Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance while Immutep Limited has 8.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.