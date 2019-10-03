resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We will be comparing the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.14 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights resTORbio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 163,119,834.71% -33% -31% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 155,225,409.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential is 174.14% at a $23 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 270.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than resTORbio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 0%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.