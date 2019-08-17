resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 86.1%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.