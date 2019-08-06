resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. Its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 145.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.