resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see resTORbio Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 224.68% and its average target price is $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.