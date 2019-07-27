resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 65.33 N/A -7.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see resTORbio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us resTORbio Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

19.2 and 19.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.