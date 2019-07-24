resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.73 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given resTORbio Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 27.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 15.7%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.