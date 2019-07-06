resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

This is a contrast between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 19.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.2. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 76.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.