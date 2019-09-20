resTORbio Inc. (TORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

We will be contrasting the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

resTORbio Inc. has a 140.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.