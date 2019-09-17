resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

resTORbio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is resTORbio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.