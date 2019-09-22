resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparing side by side

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

31.4 and 31.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.60% for resTORbio Inc. with consensus target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 85.34%. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.