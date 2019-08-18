resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 385.53 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31.4 and a Quick Ratio of 31.4. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prothena Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.