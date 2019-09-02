resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for resTORbio Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31.4 and a Quick Ratio of 31.4. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.