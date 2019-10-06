resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.14 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.00 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 163,796,680.50% -33% -31% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,273,924,835.34% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

resTORbio Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

$23 is resTORbio Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 180.15%. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s consensus price target is $400, while its potential upside is 679.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than resTORbio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats resTORbio Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.