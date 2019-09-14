resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparison side by side

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.20 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows resTORbio Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown resTORbio Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential is 124.17% at a $23 average target price. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 106.42% and its average target price is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that resTORbio Inc. looks more robust than MacroGenics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 95.8%. resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.