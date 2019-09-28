resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparison side by side

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 161,122,448.98% -33% -31% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 499,226,519.34% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for resTORbio Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

resTORbio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 164.37% and an $23 average target price. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 146.67% and its average target price is $18.5. The data provided earlier shows that resTORbio Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 79.5% respectively. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.